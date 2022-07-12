VSS taps Hutchings as senior advisor

In his new role, Hutchings will provide strategic guidance and work closely with VSS’s team.

Currently, Hutchings serves as chairman of Saïd Holdings Ltd., a private family office based in Hamilton, Bermuda

Hutchings was a senior vice president and chief investment officer at Arch Capital Group Ltd. from June 2005 to June 2021

VSS invests in the healthcare, business services and education industries

VSS Capital Partners has named W. Preston Hutchings as senior advisor. In his new role, Hutchings will provide strategic guidance and work closely with VSS’s team.

“We’re thrilled to welcome W. Preston Hutchings, a distinguished executive, to VSS as a senior advisor,” said Jeffrey Stevenson, managing partner at VSS, in a statement. “Preston brings exceptional insurance industry, business management and board governance experience to the firm, and will be an invaluable asset as we continue to grow.”

Currently, Hutchings serves as chairman of Saïd Holdings Ltd., a private family office based in Hamilton, Bermuda. He also serves as chairman of China Car Park Ltd., an entity that invests in parking lot businesses in mainland China and is managed by LimeTree Capital, a Hong Kong-based private equity real firm for which Hutchings is a senior advisor.

Hutchings was a senior vice president and chief investment officer at Mid Ocean Reinsurance Ltd. from January 1995 until its acquisition by XL Capital (now part of Axa) in August 1998. He then served as a senior vice president and chief investment officer of Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. from August 1998 until June 2005. Hutchings was a senior vice president and chief investment officer at Arch Capital Group Ltd. from June 2005 to June 2021. He began his career as a municipal bond trader at J.P Morgan & Company in 1981.

He earned his M.A. in jurisprudence in 1981 from Oxford University, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar, after earning his B.A. in 1978 from Hamilton College.

VSS invests in the healthcare, business services, and education industries. Headquartered in New York, VSS manages $4 billion in aggregate committed capital across 8 funds.