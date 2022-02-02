VSS taps Pernisie as strategic partner

VSS Capital Partners has named Dean Pernisie as a strategic partner. Prior to joining VSS, he was a principal at Gemini Investors.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VSS Capital Partners (“VSS”), a private investment firm investing in the healthcare, business services, and education industries, today announced the appointment of Dean Pernisie as a Strategic Partner at the firm. Mr. Pernisie will join the firm’s Senior Advisors, where he will help lead new investment opportunities in healthcare services.

“Dean’s experience and business expertise will further augment our deal-execution efforts in healthcare, and his industry experience will be useful in securing both new platform investment and development opportunities,” said Jeffrey Stevenson, Managing Partner at VSS. “Our Senior Advisors are a great resource to the VSS team and will help us to continue our growth trajectory and position our firm for success in 2022.”

Mr. Pernisie brings 16 years of private equity experience to his career, which includes working across a range of healthcare subsectors such as acute home health, behavioral health, clinical research, medical equipment and outpatient therapy. Prior to joining VSS, he was a Principal at Gemini Investors, a Boston-based private equity firm, for more than 16 years and previously served as a Managing Director at Asydan Capital Management. Mr. Pernisie earned a BS in Engineering and BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania as a member of the Management & Technology program in 2001.

“I’m thrilled to join VSS at a time when there is increasing demand for healthcare services, and as the firm continues to invest in tech-enabled, lower middle market healthcare service businesses across North America,” said Pernisie. “I look forward to supporting VSS’ continued success investing in healthcare services opportunities.”

About VSS

VSS is a private investment firm that invests in the healthcare, business services, and education industries. Headquartered in New York, VSS provides capital for growth financing, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, and buyouts to lower middle market companies and management teams with the goal of building companies organically as well as through a focused add-on acquisition program. VSS makes privately negotiated investments across the capital structure and invests in situations requiring non-control or control equity, mezzanine securities, and structured equity securities. VSS has over three decades of experience, made investments in 94 portfolio companies with over 380 add-on acquisitions, and manages $4 billion in aggregate committed capital across 8 funds. For more information, please visit: www.vss.com.