Wafra-managed Capital Constellation invests in mid-market PE firm Greenbelt Capital

Greenbelt Capital Partners, an Austin-based middle-market private equity firm, has secured an investment from Capital Constellation, a Wafra-managed investment platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Greenbelt invests in the production and consumption of energy.

Greenbelt was founded by Chris Manning and Glenn Jacobson, who previously led the energy strategy at Trilantic Capital Partners North America and prior to that focused together on energy investments at Lehman Brothers Merchant Banking.

“This investment by Wafra and Constellation is a strong endorsement of Greenbelt’s investment strategy, and we are thrilled to partner with a team who has the experience and expertise to help us achieve the next phase of our growth plan,” said Chris Manning, managing partner and CEO of Greenbelt in a statement.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to Wafra while Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Greenbelt.

Greenbelt Capital Partners has committed approximately $5.5 billion of equity capital across multiple portfolio companies.

Based in New York, Wafra has approximately $31 billion of assets under management.