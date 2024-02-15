Walter Capital invests in Charcoal Group of Restaurants

Charcoal Group is Walter Capital’s fourth platform investment in Ontario

Walter Capital Partners has invested in Charcoal Group of Restaurants, a Kitchener, Ontario-based operator of restaurant brands, including the Beertown Public House concept.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed. Charcoal Group is Walter Capital’s fourth platform investment in Ontario.

Founded in 2003, Charcoal Group is a multi-concept hospitality operator and brand originator throughout Ontario. Walter Capital is adding the new company to its experiential dining industry portfolio.

“Walter Capital is very pleased to be partnering with the Charcoal Group and its seasoned management team, whose highly effective, unique business model combines a superior culinary experience with a vast selection of beer and beverage,” said Éric Phaneuf, president and CEO of Walter Capital, in a statement. “This time-tested business model’s strong expansion potential will allow us to continue to add more restaurants to the Canadian market. Our goal is to double the number of restaurants by opening 15 to 20 new locations in the coming years.”

Walter Capital is a private equity firm affiliated with the Walter Group, a family office based in Montreal.