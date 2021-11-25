Walter Capital sells BonLook stake to PE-backed FYidoctors

Canadian private equity firm Walter Capital Partners has sold its shares in BonLook, a Montreal-based fashion eyewear retailer, retaining a minority interest. No financial terms were disclosed. The buyer was FYidoctors, a Calgary-based optometrist-controlled eye care company. Last year, FYidoctors secured a minority investment from US private equity firm L Catterton.

PRESS RELEASE

Walter Capital Partners selling its shares in BonLook

Montréal, November 25, 2021 – After five years of helping drive BonLook’s growth on the Canadian market, Walter Capital Partners (“Walter Capital”) is transferring its holdings in the company to FYihealth, a leading Canadian business that will give it the opportunity to expand its network. In its years as a BonLook partner, Walter Capital helped the company increase its footprint from 4 to 36 locations and achieve a tenfold increase in revenue.

“We would like to thank Sophie and Louis Félix for trusting us to be a part of BonLook’s success story,” says Walter Capital Partners President and Managing Partner Éric Phaneuf. “They are outstanding entrepreneurs, and throughout our partnership, they showed great agility and a willingness to continually improve their business model and performance. We are proud of what we have accomplished together, and we’re excited to remain a minority shareholder and watch the company’s growth over the coming years.”

“Walter Capital’s financial backing, as well as the strategic advice and ongoing support we received from its team, has been instrumental in growing the brand we know today,” said BonLook cofounders Sophie Boulanger and Louis-Félix Boulanger. “We are happy to embark on a new chapter with the FYidoctors team and are grateful Walter Capital Partners was part of our journey.”

To read the press release from BonLook and its new partner, click here.

About Walter Capital Partners

Walter Capital Partners is a private equity firm part of Walter Financial, the investment unit of the Walter Group. Its investment model combines capital inflow and operating expertise to support the growth of promising companies on solid and sustainable foundations, by drawing on the entrepreneurial background of the Walter Group and the extensive business leadership experience of its managing partners. Headquartered in Montréal, Walter Capital provides a solid international network. www.waltercapital.ca

About BonLook

BonLook offers an innovative sales experience along with products that have style and unfailing quality. Since its inception, the company has aimed to improve the accessibility of prescription glasses with the goal of creating a must-have fashion accessory with an unbeatable quality-price ratio. Initially launched online, the company now operates 36 stores in Canada. Today, BonLook defines itself as the ultimate destination to build a covetable eyewear wardrobe featuring styles designed in Montreal. For more information, please visit www.BonLook.ca.