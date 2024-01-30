Walter GAM takes minority stake in Madryn Asset Management

Walter GAM launched in 2019

Sylvain Brosseau serves as CEO and founding partner at Walter GAM

Walter Global Asset Management has acquired a minority stake in Madryn Asset Management, a New York-based asset manager that invests in healthcare companies specializing in innovative products, technologies and services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are impressed by the depth of Madryn’s investment expertise within this specialized sector, and the strength of its relationships with institutional investors,” said Sylvain Brosseau, CEO and founding partner at Walter GAM in a statement. “We believe Madryn and its exceptional team of life sciences and financial experts are well positioned to capitalize on their solid growth potential.”

This investment expands Walter GAM’s presence in the United States and adds to a diversified portfolio of firms operating in the asset management industry.

Launched in 2019, Walter GAM is a private equity affiliate of the Walter Group, a family office based in Montreal.