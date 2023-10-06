Warburg details Simtra co-investment with Advent; plus 7 PE deals that play ball

Good morning dealmakers, thank goodness it’s Friday.

We have a healthy mixture of deals today. We will cap off the week by looking at seven private equity firms that are investing in sports in various ways, including from taking stakes in professional sports teams to investing in marketing firms.

I will also look at Warburg Pincus and Advent International’s carve-out of Baxter International’s BioPharma Solutions (BPS) business for $4.25 billion earlier this week.

But let’s start with the latest deals this morning.

Pest control

TSCP’s PestCo this morning acquired Live Oak Pest Control, a San Antonio based provider of residential and commercial pest control services, and PestBan+, a Dallas based provider of commercial pest control with a focus on multi-family communities.

The two deals represent the twelfth and thirteenth investments for PestCo. Some previous coverage on past deals can be found here.

Home maintenance services, including pest control, are considered recession-resilient and have seen a lot of PE interest over the last couple of years. For related deals, see this roundup I wrote last year.

Among the firms investing in home services is Alpine Investors, which over the summer launched a new platform called Vertex Services Partners.

Construction ERP

Speaking of Alpine…. its managed service and software company platform, Evergreen Service Group, announced this morning a strategic investment in Alliance Solutions Group, a Sarasota-based software and consulting service provider for construction and real estate businesses.

The company will continue to operate independently within Evergreen’s enterprise resource planning portfolio, Pine Services Group.

Drug innovations

Warburg Pincus and Advent International earlier this week completed the carve-out of Baxter International’s BioPharma Solutions (BPS) business for $4.25 billion. The deal comes as innovations in drug development, such as mRNA vaccines, and drug delivery, such as prefilled syringes, drive demand for contract development – and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) like the carve-out.

The new standalone company will operate as Simtra BioPharma Solutions, headquartered in New Jersey.

“One of the reasons why we are attracted to investing in pharma services is that the industry has had a long track record of introducing innovative therapies to the market and relies on critical supply chain partners such as Simtra to manufacture those drugs,” Ruoxi Chen, Warburg’s managing director, told PE Hub.

Simtra is a business that “will benefit from the growth of these new therapies, because it is providing critical outsourced services in the manufacturing and production of those drugs,” Chen said.

At the height of the pandemic in 2021 for example, BPS partnered with Moderna to provide manufacturing services and supply packaging for millions of covid vaccines, which used a relatively new drug innovation in mRNA.

Even as demand for covid vaccines slows as the pandemic eases, there are a chain of drug innovations that are targeting other diseases where Simtra can play a part.

“The customers that we are serving are developing highly innovative and highly complex drugs in areas such as oncology, obesity and antivirals, where there continues to be a high unmet need, and where BPS can be a critical supply chain partner,” Chen said.

Sports lovers

Private equity firms are investing in sports in various ways that includes everything from taking stakes in professional sports teams to investing in marketing firms, writes my colleague Rafael Caton.

A major reason for PE firms is the consumer’s willingness to spend on live experiences. Small discretionary spending on live sporting events has proven to be steady and recession resistant.

“Whether it’s spend on makeup or an NFL ticket, small discretionary spend has been very resilient,” Sherri Williams, partner and head of investor relations at The Raine Group told PE Hub in August.

Rafael rounded seven deal here and here is one example:

In September, Clearlake Capital Group, Charlesbank Capital Partners and Fortress Investment Group became majority stakeholders of Learfield after the company completed a recapitalization. The deal decreased the Plano, Texas-based collegiate sports marketing firm’s outstanding debt by over $600 million. Learfield also gained $150 million in new equity investment.

Previous majority owners Endeavor, Silver Lake and Atairos are now minority stake owners after the deal. Learfield is deeply embedded in college sports and has a wide focus from ticketing software to multimedia rights.

“We believe that this transaction, Clearlake’s OPS resources and the new capital provided will advance Learfield’s position in college athletics and fuel the company’s ability to create opportunities for schools and brands to build new communities and experiences for college sports fans,” said James Pade, partner and managing director at Clearlake, in a statement.

