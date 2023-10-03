Warburg Pincus agrees to invest in Everise

Everstone Group will exit its investment in Everise

Warburg Pincus has agreed to invest in Everise, a global healthcare services outsourcing company, alongside existing investor Brookfield Asset Management.

Warburg Pincus and Brookfield plans to accelerate Everise’s growth trajectory through business expansion and M&A, according to a release. Warburg Pincus’ investment values the company at around $1 billion.

Everstone Group will exit its investment in Everise as part of the transaction.

“We have continued to see strong underlying demand for quality customer experience, driven by an increasing outsourcing trend across the global healthcare industry,” said Viraj Sawhney, MD, Warburg Pincus. “We look forward to leveraging our global presence and extensive experience in both healthcare and outsourced services to help the management team accelerate growth, innovate, and drive more value for its customers.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023.

Brookfield invested in Everise in 2020.

Everise is based in Plantation, Florida.

Everstone Group is a Singapore-headquartered private equity firm.

Warburg Pincus is a global growth investor based in New York. The firm has over $83 billion in assets under management.

Toronto-based Brookfield is a global alternative asset manager with around $850 billion of assets under management.