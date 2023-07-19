Warburg Pincus appoints Perlman as president

Timothy Geithner, current president of the firm, will become chairman, while Chip Kaye will remain CEO.

Warburg Pincus has named Jeffrey Perlman as president. Timothy Geithner, current president of the firm, will become chairman, while Chip Kaye will remain CEO.

Perlman is the current head of Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific Real Estate.

On the appointments, Kaye said in a statement, “Now is the ideal time to put in place a plan for the next generation of leadership at the firm. We are actively investing out of our latest global flagship fund. With significant uncalled capital, we are well-positioned to take advantage of the complex investing environment that plays to our strengths as a firm.”

Perlman joined Warburg Pincus 17 years ago.

Warburg Pincus LLC has more than $83 billion in assets under management.

Headquartered in New York, the firm was founded in 1966.