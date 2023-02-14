Warburg Pincus-backed BlueGrace Logistics promotes Beckmann to commercial operations and audit VP

In her new role, Beckmann will lead audit and freight claims companywide, while pursuing ways to leverage additional business opportunities across BlueGrace.

BlueGrace Logistics, a portfolio company of Warburg Pincus, has promoted Bonnie Beckmann to vice president of commercial operations and audit.

In her new role, Beckmann will lead audit and freight claims companywide, while pursuing innovative ways to leverage additional business opportunities across BlueGrace.

“Bonnie’s impact at BlueGrace is immeasurable and I am excited to see what new strengths she can bring to her role as Vice President,” said Adam Blankenship, chief operating officer and president of managed logistics at BlueGrace Logistics, in a statement.

Prior to BlueGrace, Beckmann worked for Centratech, eMDee Technology and Aerosonic in accounting and purchasing for the military aerospace industry working with customers and vendors such as Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Raytheon, and Northrup Grumman.

Based in Tampa, Florida, BlueGrace Logistics is a third-party logistics provider.