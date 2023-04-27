Warburg Pincus-backed BlueGrace Logistics recruits Bly as carrier relations senior director

Most recently, she worked at Kenco Logistics as a senior manager of customer development with a focus on IT

Her career also includes roles at Coyote Logistics

Based in New York City, Warburg Pincus was founded in 1966

BlueGrace Logistics, which is backed by Warburg Pincus, has hired Carly Bly as senior director of carrier relations.

Tampa, Florida-based BlueGrace is a third-party logistics provider.

“As a 3PL, the relationships we build with our carriers are vital to the success of our shippers,” said Adam Blankenship, chief operating officer at BlueGrace Logistics, in a statement. “Making connections and responsiveness to new opportunities makes professionals like Carly indispensable to the continued growth of our organization.”

Most recently, she worked at Kenco Logistics as a senior manager of customer development with a focus on IT. Her career also includes roles at Coyote Logistics.

Based in New York City, Warburg Pincus was founded in 1966. Targeted sectors include consumer, energy transition & sustainability, industrial & business services, real estate, and technology.