Warburg Pincus-backed TRC Companies buys geospatial tech firm Locana

KippsDeSanto & Co. served as financial advisor to Locana

TRC Companies, which is backed by Warburg Pincus, has acquired Locana, a provider of enterprise geospatial technologies. No financial terms were disclosed.

TRC is an environmentally focused and digitally powered global solutions firm.

“With the addition of Locana, TRC becomes one of the leaders with expertise in both proprietary and open-source GIS technologies,” said Christopher Vincze, chairman and CEO of TRC in a statement. “As we continue to build TRC into the top global, technology-forward firm, this acquisition further deepens our ability to provide end-to-end solutions, from advisory to design to asset management and everything in-between.”

Nelson Mullins served as legal advisor to TRC. KippsDeSanto & Co. served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Locana.

Locana’s office locations include Seattle, Denver and London.

Headquartered in New York City, Warburg Pincus was founded in 1966.