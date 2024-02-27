Warburg Pincus-based Scale Microgrids appoints Gonçalves as CFO

Gonçalves joins Scale from EDP Renewables North America where he most recently served as the CFO of their distributed generation division

Scale Microgrids, which is backed by Warburg Pincus, has hired Nuno Escaja Gonçalves as chief financial officer.

Scale Microgrids is a Ridgewood, New Jersey-based distributed energy platform and financing provider.

Gonçalves joins Scale from EDP Renewables North America where he most recently served as the CFO of their distributed generation division. He also served as interim CEO of EDPR NA DG for a period of four months and led the process of integrating the new division within the company after its acquisition from C2 Omega. Gonçalves’s career in energy began with the EDP Group in Portugal over two decades ago, as the deputy head of finance.

“We’re thrilled to have someone as talented as Nuno joining the team,” said Scale’s CEO and co-founder Ryan Goodman in a statement. “His roles at EDP’s distributed energy business makes him a perfect fit for our mission, and we’re confident that he will help Scale reach new heights of success.”

Warburg Pincus invested in Scale in 2020.