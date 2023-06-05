Warburg Pincus invests in employee benefits platform ParetoHealth

Great Hill Partners, which invested in ParetoHealth in 2019, will retain an equal stake to Warburg Pincus.

T.J. Carella and Cem Behmoaram from Warburg Pincus will join the ParetoHealth board

Triple Tree, LLC acted as financial advisor to ParetoHealth

Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has more than $80 billion in assets under management

Warburg Pincus has made a significant investment in ParetoHealth, a Philadelphia-based employee benefits platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

This investment will support ParetoHealth’s mission to make self-insurance accessible for small and midsized employers, reduce volatility, and drive down the overall cost of healthcare.

On the deal, Rafael Cofiño, managing director at Great Hill, said in a statement,

“ParetoHealth’s team has shown great leadership in building a unique platform to serve small and midsized businesses. We expect the Company will continue to innovate and lead the market.”

Goodwin Procter LLP and Kurtz & Revness LLP provided legal advice to the Company and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and William Blair advised Warburg Pincus.

Since inception, Warburg Pincus has invested over $16 billion in more than 180 healthcare companies and over $21 billion in more than 150 financial services companies.