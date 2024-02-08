Warburg Pincus invests in fundraising management software provider Bloomerang

The investment from Warburg Pincus will be used by Bloomerang for growth

In conjunction with the transaction, Andrew Park, Sam Lipsick, and Peter Kimmey from Warburg Pincus will join the Bloomerang board

Based in New York, Warburg Pincus has more than $83 billion in assets under management

Bloomerang, an Indianapolis-based donor, volunteer, and fundraising management software platform for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, has secured an investment from Warburg Pincus. No financial terms were disclosed.

Bloomerang’s existing backer is JMI Equity.

The investment from Warburg Pincus will be used by Bloomerang for growth.

“Bloomerang has long been the clear market leader in donor and volunteer management software. The company’s powerful yet easy-to-use platform is highly effective in helping customers improve donor retention and increase supporter engagement,” said Sam Lipsick, managing director at Warburg Pincus in a statement.

In conjunction with the transaction, Andrew Park, Sam Lipsick, and Peter Kimmey from Warburg Pincus will join the Bloomerang board.

JMI Equity made an initial investment in Bloomerang in 2020.

JMI Equity invests in software companies.

Based in New York, Warburg Pincus has more than $83 billion in assets under management.