Warburg Pincus invests in healthcare services firm Everise

Warburg Pincus has closed its investment in Everise, a global healthcare services outsourcing company. The investment puts Everise as a valuation of about $1 billion.

Everise’s existing investor is Brookfield.

On the transaction, Sudhir Agarwal, a founder and CEO of Everise, said in a statement,

“With the support of Warburg Pincus’ and Brookfield’s combined expertise and resources, Everise is pushing ahead with an accelerated growth trajectory. We plan to move up the healthcare value chain, extending our end-to-end service experience to more industry segments, and identifying new markets to grow our global footprint and workforce.”

With its U.S. headquarters in Plantation, Florida, Everise was founded in 2016.

Based in New York, Warburg Pincus has more than $83 billion in assets under management..

Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management has over $850 billion of assets under management.