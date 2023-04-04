Warburg Pincus recruits Gabriel as senior advisor for industrials group

In his role, Gabriel will work with Warburg Pincus to identify and evaluate new investment opportunities in distribution and other sectors.

Warburg Pincus has appointed David Gabriel as a senior advisor working with its industrials group. In his role, Gabriel will work with Warburg Pincus to identify and evaluate new investment opportunities in distribution and other sectors.

Previously, Gabriel was chief operating officer of Sonepar SAS. Prior to Sonepar, Gabriel was president and CEO of Hagemeyer North America. Prior to Hagemeyer, Gabriel held executive and manager positions at Tenneco/Tenneco Automotive, PepsiCo and Johnson & Johnson, focusing on key commercial and operations initiatives.

“We are excited to welcome Dave to the firm,” said Jeff Goldfaden, managing director, head of industrials at Warburg Pincus, in a statement. “He has a proven track record in distribution along with strong operating and strategic perspectives across a variety of relevant sectors. His experience growing market-leading companies will be incredibly valuable as we look to partner with outstanding management teams to build sustainable businesses at scale,”

Warburg Pincus has more than $85 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 21 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than$108 billion in over 1,055 companies in more than 40 countries.