Warburg Pincus to sell child care management software firm Procare to Roper Technologies for $1.86bn

Warburg Pincus has agreed to sell Procare Solutions, a Denver-based provider of child care center management software and payments processing, to Roper Technologies Inc for $1.86 billion.

TA Associates has also sold its minority interest in Procare as part of the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

“It has been a privilege to support Procare through a period of transformative growth, partnering closely with the management team to build on its market leading position. We are proud of Procare’s financial success and the key role it plays in supporting the child care industry,” said Ash Somani, a managing director at Warburg Pincus in a statement.

William Blair & Company, LLC served as lead financial advisor and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. also served as an advisor to Warburg Pincus. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Warburg Pincus.

Procare was founded in 1992.

Headquartered in New York, Warburg Pincus has more than $83 billion in assets under management.