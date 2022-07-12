Warwick hires Hart and Welty as partners for U.S. offices

Both Hart and Welty will be responsible for overseeing investing and business activities in the U.S.

Warwick Capital Partners, a special situations investment firm, has opened two new offices in Stamford, Connecticut and Houston and named Leland Hart and Andrew Welty as partners. Both will be responsible for overseeing investing and business activities in the U.S.

Hart joins from Alcentra, where he was co-chief investment officer. Prior to this, he was a managing director at BlackRock, heading the firm’s US loan and CLO businesses. He also founded and was co-head of BlackRock’s global infrastructure debt group, and previously held roles at Lehman Brothers and Bank of America.

Welty has worked as a consultant to Warwick Capital Partners for 10 years, supporting its investment activity and business development. Welty played a key role in building the firm’s energy and energy transition businesses, including the formation of Warwick Carbon Solutions. Also, Welty had worked with Warwick’s co-founders in a senior portfolio management role, and previously held roles at Nomura, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, and WR Huff Asset Management.

On these appointments, Alfredo Mattera, co-founder and managing partner of Warwick Capital Partners, said in a statement: “The U.S market presents a wide range of opportunities for us. Bringing Leland and Andrew on board will help us to solidify our presence, as they both bring exceptional experience and a wide network which will be integral to identifying and securing opportunities.”

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in London, Warwick currently manages approximately $2.5 billion on behalf of global investors.