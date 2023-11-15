Washington Harbour Partners picks up cybersecurity firm SIXGen

SIXGEN will continue to be led by the company’s founder and CEO Ethan Dietrich.

Based in Washington, D.C., Washington Harbour Partners LP invests in small to mid-cap companies

Washington Harbour Partners has acquired SIXGen, a Maryland-based cybersecurity firm for the U.S. national security, intelligence and defense communities and critical commercial industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

“SIXGEN has cultivated a team of world-class cyber operators who aim to solve the most difficult challenges faced by their customers with a focus on innovation and customer mission success,” said Ralph Kahn, an operating partner at Washington Harbour in a statement. “One of the biggest challenges in the cyber space today is developing and deploying new cutting-edge cyber solutions quickly and at scale.”

Washington Harbour was advised by Crowell & Morning on legal matters and PwC on financial. Holland & Knight served as the legal advisor and KippsDeSanto & Co. served as financial advisor to SIXGEN.

