Wastewater treatment provider OnSyte snags investment from Ember

Ember Infrastructure has made an investment in Suwanee, Georgia-based OnSyte Performance, a provider of wastewater treatment solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“In OnSyte, we see a proven treatment solution coupled with a highly compelling commercial proposition for municipalities, utilities, developers, and individual homeowners who do not have access to traditional sewers,” said Ember Principal Caleb Powers, in a statement. “Advances in technology are enabling new business models, and we look forward to working with the OnSyte team to continue scaling the Company’s solutions.”

In conjunction with the funding, Powers will join OnSyte’s board of directors.

Based in New York City, Ember invests in the energy transition, water, waste and industrial sectors. Ember was founded in 2018.