Water Street Healthcare Partners taps Batheja as chief information officer

Water Street Healthcare Partners has appointed Deepak Batheja as chief information officer. In his new role, Batheja will play an instrumental role in supporting Water Street’s family of companies with their goals for value creation. He also will spearhead the healthcare investor’s information technology, digital and cybersecurity operations.

Batheja will assume the role from Paul T. Cottey, who announced his retirement earlier this year and will help with the transition.

Batheja brings more than 30 years of technology operations experience to Water Street. He also served as CIO for numerous businesses owned by global private equity firms, where he aligned IT to support their expansion plans. Batheja began his career at Bell Labs before joining Deloitte Consulting.

On this appointment, Tim Dugan, managing partner, Water Street, said in a statement: “Deepak’s wide-ranging experience leading IT operations for numerous businesses, including ones owned by global private equity firms, will provide Water Street’s companies with valuable perspective. His service in leadership positions similar to CIO roles in our network means that he can understand their unique challenges and contribute insights that address their objectives.”

Based in Chicago, Water Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on healthcare.