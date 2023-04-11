Waterland-backed Mrge picks up SourceKnowledge

SourceKnowledge is a Montreal-based ad network that supports incremental reach for retailers and increased yield for publishers.

Mrge, backed by Waterland Private Equity, has acquired SourceKnowledge, a Montreal-based ad network that supports incremental reach for retailers and increased yield for publishers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Mrge, a commerce advertising platform based in Hamburg, Germany, is valued at €14 billion ($15.3 billion).

SourceKnowledge will operate as a member of Mrge, which includes digidip, shopping24, and Yieldkit, according to a release. Mrge said the deal expands its reach in North America and brings SourceKnowledge’s programmatic technology to the company’s existing retailer and publisher clients.

Mrge is led by CFO Michael von Stern and CTO Nils Grabbert.

“Backed by Waterland Private Equity, we focus on a buy and build strategy with the goal of achieving market leadership through strategic acquisitions and accelerating organic growth through synergies,” said Stern in a statement.

Waterland is a private equity firm based in North Holland, the Netherlands. It currently manages around €14 billion of investor commitments.