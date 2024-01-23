Watermill Group promotes Oudheusden to partner

In his new role, Oudheusden is responsible for the evaluation, due diligence and execution of potential transactions, as well as providing assistance to portfolio companies.

Watermill Group has promoted Scott Oudheusden to partner.

“One of Watermill’s core values is to build empowered teams, and we owe our 45-year track record of success to our exceptional people,” said the firm’s Founder and Managing Partner, Steven Karol in a statement. “On behalf of the entire Watermill Group team, I want to congratulate Scott on his well-deserved promotion to Partner. His vision to see opportunity where others may not, creative structuring and exceptional deal execution have been instrumental to Watermill’s growth.”

