Waud Capital appoints Birckelbaw as operating partner

Waud Capital Partners has named Chad Birckelbaw as an operating partner. In this role, Birckelbaw will work with WCP’s software and technology investment team to support both existing and new platform investments primarily across the knowledge technology sector.

Currently, he serves as CEO of HSI, a WCP portfolio company that provides safety, compliance, employee development, and training software. He has served as the CEO of HSI since 2016. He will continue in that role.

Prior to HSI, Birckelbaw served as president and CEO of FairPay Solutions. He started his career at State Farm Insurance where he held various management roles.

“We are thrilled to have Chad as an operating partner at Waud Capital,” said Rich Roggeveen, a principal at WCP, in a statement. “The knowledge technology sector is an ever-evolving market. Partnerships with proven operators like Chad allow us to pursue differentiated avenues to create transformational growth at our current and future portfolio companies.”

Waud Capital Partners has approximately $3.7 billion since its founding in 1993. WCP invests in the middle market.