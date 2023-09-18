Waud Capital-backed Unifeye Vision Partners buys eyecare platform Insight Vision Group

Based in Dallas, UVP provides management and support services to a nationwide network of ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers.

Unifeye Vision Partners, which is backed by Waud Capital, has acquired Insight Vision Group, an eyecare platform in California. No financial terms were disclosed.

Brown, Gibbons Lang & Company was financial advisor to Insight Vision Group on the deal.

Insight was formed through the merger of Los Angeles-based DLV Vision (formerly Dougherty Laser Vision) and San Luis Obispo-based ADV Vision, and was founded in 1996 by Dr. Paul J. Dougherty. Insight is led by CEO Renata Stone.

Based in Chicago, Waud targets healthcare services and software & technology sectors in North America. The private equity firm was founded in 1993.