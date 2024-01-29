Waud Capital promotes Albers to partner

He joined WCP in 2019 as vice president of capital markets.

Waud Capital Partners has promoted Matthew Albers to partner.

He joined WCP in 2019 as vice president of capital markets.

Prior to joining WCP, Alberts worked at Antares Capital where he focused on structuring, underwriting, and syndicating debt financings for PE-backed companies.

“Talent is core to our investment approach at WCP, and that includes talent within our portfolio as well as within our firm. Matt exemplifies top talent, and I look forward to seeing his continued success as a vital part of our leadership team,” said Justin DuPere, a partner at WCP in a statement.

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital targets healthcare and software & technology. The firm has approximately $4.6 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022.