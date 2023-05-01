Wavecrest Growth Partners taps Shah as growth partner

In his role, Shah will lead the Wavecrest operating platform.

Wavecrest Growth Partners has named Chirag Shah as growth partner.

Most recently, he was an independent operating partner and interim CEO for software and tech-enabled companies backed by Riverside Company and Gemspring Capital. Early in his career, Chirag was a thought leader in McKinsey’s sales and marketing and private equity practices. He also worked at both IBM and Accenture as a management consultant.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chirag to our team,” said Vaibhav Nalwaya, managing partner of Wavecrest Growth Partners, in a statement. “His extensive background and experience will be invaluable in driving our operational and strategic initiatives with our portfolio companies.”

