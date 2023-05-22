WCAS appoints Hausman as operating partner for tech group

In his most recent role, Hausman was the president of the finance and risk division at Dun & Bradstreet, which he helped take public.

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe has named Andrew Hausman as an operating partner in the technology group.

In his most recent role, Hausman was the president of the finance and risk division at Dun & Bradstreet, which he helped take public. He had previously served as the president of pricing and reference data at Interactive Data Corporation. Prior to IDC, he held various senior leadership roles at Thomson Reuters and Bloomberg.

On the new appointment, Sidney Ouyang, a principal at WCAS, said in a statement, “I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the WCAS Team. Andrew has a proven track record of scaling businesses in the financial technology sector and a deep understanding of the nuances of the capital markets ecosystem. Andrew’s expertise is a strong fit with WCAS’s ongoing focus on financial technology investments.”

WCAS targets the technology and healthcare sectors. Since its founding in 1979, the firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $31 billion of committed capital.