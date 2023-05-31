WCAS-backed EnableComp appoints Miller as CFO

Miller is a former CFO for CapTrust, Jones & Frank, and Ali Group North America

EnableComp, which is backed by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, has named Christa Miller as its new chief financial officer.

EnableComp is a provider of work comp reimbursement solutions.

Miller is a former CFO for CapTrust, Jones & Frank, and Ali Group North America.

“Christa’s leadership experience and strategic financial and operational knowledge will allow us to continue delivering excellence to both our customers and in achieving our company objectives,” said Randy Dobbs, CEO at EnableComp, in a statement. “Her understanding of the opportunities and challenges in the market will be vital to our organizational expansion as we continue on the path towards exceptional growth.”

EnableComp partners with over 1,000 healthcare providers to manage Veterans Administration, Workers’ Compensation, Motor Vehicle Accident/TPL, Out of State Medicaid and Denials.

WCAS targets technology and healthcare. Founded in 1979, WCAS has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital.