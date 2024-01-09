WCAS taps Almeida as operating partner for tech group

Almeida was the founding president of Moody's Analytics, a unit of Moody's Corporation.

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe has named Mark Almeida as an operating partner in its technology group.

On his appointment, Christopher Hooper, general partner at WCAS, said in a statement, “Mark’s remarkable tenure at Moody’s Analytics and his extensive experience in information services make him an invaluable addition to our technology group. His leadership in financial analytics and risk management aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives, and we are excited about the depth of expertise he brings to WCAS.”

Founded in 1979, WCAS targets technology and healthcare. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $33 billion of committed capital.