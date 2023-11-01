WCAS taps Callahan as operating partner

Prior to Twill, Callahan was the president of Lyft Healthcare, Inc

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stone has named Megan Callahan as an operating partner focused on healthcare information technology.

Before joining WCAS, Callahan served as chief operating officer of Twill. Prior to Twill, Callahan was the president of Lyft Healthcare, Inc. Before that, she served as chief strategy officer for Change Healthcare, and SVP of corporate strategy and business development for McKesson Technology Solutions.

On Callahan’s appointment, WCAS General Partner Ed Sobol and Caroline Dechert, a principal at WCAS, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Megan to the WCAS team. HCIT is an important and growing sector for us given persistent demand drivers and a wide range of innovative, high growth companies.”

WCAS targets healthcare and technology. Since its founding in 1979, the firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $33 billion of committed capital.