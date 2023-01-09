Wealth advisor Snowden Lane inks $100m

Snowden Lane is backed by Estancia Capital Partners

The new facility replaces a facility originally secured with ORIX Corporation in 2018 and subsequently expanded in early 2022

Estancia targets the financial services sector

New York City-based Snowden Lane Partners, a wealth advisory firm, has secured a $100 million credit facility.

Apogem Capital and Monroe Capital arranged for the financing.

Snowden Lane is backed by Estancia Capital Partners.

The new facility replaces a facility originally secured with ORIX Corporation in 2018 and subsequently expanded in early 2022. The $100 million of available credit will be used by Snowden Lane to bolster its growth.

“We’re excited to kick off the new year with this announcement, as this additional, non-dilutive capital will allow us to execute our vision for the firm’s next stage of growth,” said Rob Mooney, managing partner & CEO of Snowden Lane Partners, in a statement. “We are extremely grateful for Estancia’s support. Estancia continues as a committed partner since the early days of our business and played a crucial role helping Snowden Lane realize its potential. We look forward to continuing our shared success in the coming year.”

Snowden Lane was founded in 2011.

Estancia targets the financial services sector.