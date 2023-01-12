Weatherford Capital appoints Seider as partner

Prior to joining Weatherford Capital, Seider led merger and acquisition execution for Roper Technologies

Previously, he was a senior associate at Ballast Point Ventures and an investment banking analyst at Raymond James Financial

Weatherford Capital targets technology and technology-enabled companies with a business-to-business or business-to-government focus

Weatherford Capital has named David Seider as a partner.

Seider joined Weatherford Capital in 2019.

“I’m thrilled to be named a partner at Weatherford Capital,” said Seider in a statement. “I’m honored to have been a part of the firm’s growth over the last four years, and I am excited about our future. I look forward to continuing my work with this team that is committed to being a good steward of capital for our investors and a value-add partner to our portfolio companies.”

