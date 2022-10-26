Webster-backed Medrina buys physiatry practice Radial Health

Goodwin Procter LLP, PYA, P.C., and CohnReznick LLP provided legal advice to Medrina on the deal while Reed Smith LLP acted as healthcare regulatory counsel.

Medrina, which is backed by Webster Equity Partners, has acquired Illinois-based Radial Health, a physiatry practice. No financial terms were disclosed.

“I have known members of Radial’s physician leadership team for over a decade and there’s certainly a lot of excitement to get this deal done by both groups,” said Medrina CEO Dr. Amish Patel, in a statement. “I’ve always said the sum of our parts on any deal is always greater than the individual entities involved, and that holds true here as well. While Radial has a significant presence in two of Medrina’s largest geographic markets, FL and IL, they actually have their strongest relationships in acute inpatient rehab units as well as long term acute care hospitals, which complements Medrina’s traditional strength in the post-acute space.”

Goodwin Procter LLP, PYA, P.C., and CohnReznick LLP provided legal advice to Medrina on the deal while Reed Smith LLP acted as healthcare regulatory counsel.

Medrina was founded by Dr. Amish Patel and Matt Ray in 2010. Medrina has been operating in 43 states with 400+ providers.

Founded in 1996 by Dr. Lynn Mershon, Radial Health specializes in interventional pain and physiatry. In 2019, the group was recapitalized by Twelve Six Capital.

Webster invests in healthcare service companies.