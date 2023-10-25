Wellington prices debut CLO at $405.6m

Wellington Management CLO 1 Ltd is backed primarily by broadly syndicated first lien loans.

Wellington Management has priced its inaugural collateralized loan obligation at $405.6 million.

Wellington’s CLO business is an extension of the firm’s established credit platform, which managed approximately $446 billion in fixed income assets, as of June 30, 2023.

“Entering the CLO management business is a natural adjacency and extension of our deep experience investing in leveraged credit,” said Terry Burgess, a managing partner and head of investment boutiques for Wellington in a statement. “We are excited to expand relationships with clients globally, across both debt and equity tranches, to deliver investment excellence within the CLO structure as part of a multi-year strategic initiative.”

Morgan Stanley served as placement agent and structuring agent.

Based in Boston, Wellington Management manages more than $1.1 trillion for pensions, endowments and foundations, insurers, family offices, fund sponsors, global wealth managers, and other clients. Wellington was founded in 1928.