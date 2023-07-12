Wellness brand Hyperice grabs $100m facility from Atlas Credit Partners

Houston-based Atlas Credit Partners committed over $750 million in 2022

Atlas backs medium-sized businesses

Atlas Credit Partners has provided a $100 million facility to Irvine, California-based Hyperice, a wellness brand.

The financing will support Hyperice’s growth.

“At Atlas Credit Partners, we pride ourselves on undertaking a true partnership-based approach with our portfolio companies. We are excited to support the Hyperice team as they build on their previous successes and reach new heights,” said Drew Mallozzi, chief investment officer and managing partner at Atlas Credit Partners in a statement. “We are always looking for compelling companies ready to take the next step in their growth trajectory, and we look forward to seeing Hyperice achieve their goals this year and in the future.”

