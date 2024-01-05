Wellness program and training provider O2X snags investment from Falfurrias Growth Partners

Gabriel Gomez, Adam La Reau, and Paul McCullough will continue to lead O2X, along with the entirety of the existing management team.

Holland & Knight served as legal advisor to Falfurrias on the transaction while Barclay Damon served as legal advisors to O2X

O2X was founded in 2014

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Falfurrias invests in the software and business services sectors

O2X Human Performance, a Massachusetts-based provider of custom wellness and performance programs for federal agencies, the military, public safety departments, and U.S. corporations, has secured a growth investment from Falfurrias Growth Partners.

Gabriel Gomez, Adam La Reau, and Paul McCullough will continue to lead O2X, along with the entirety of the existing management team.

“We are excited to partner with the seasoned management team at O2X and help the company continue to deliver the comprehensive services that improve the readiness, resilience, and retention of its customers’ employees who are often serving on the front lines in critical roles,” said Michael Clifton, a partner at Falfurrias in a statement.

Holland & Knight served as legal advisor to Falfurrias on the transaction while Barclay Damon served as legal advisors to O2X.

O2X was founded in 2014.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Falfurrias invests in the software and business services sectors. The private equity firm targets the middle market.