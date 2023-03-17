Wellspring-backed Rohrer taps Swanson as CEO

Previously, he was CEO of Bettcher Industries

Rohrer Corporation, which is backed by Wellspring Capital Management, has named Tim Swanson as CEO. His appointment is effective immediately.

Previously, he was CEO of Bettcher Industries. Prior to that, Swanson was president of Barnes Group. He has also held various leadership roles at Illinois Tool Works and Whirlpool Corporation.

“Tim brings a stellar track record across both public and private companies. His background shows an ability to drive growth and simplify business processes across a broad range of manufacturing companies, most recently as CEO of Bettcher, a successful private equity-backed business. We believe he is a uniquely qualified choice to lead Rohrer,” said Matt Harrison, managing partner at Wellspring Capital Management Group, in a statement.

Based in Wadsworth, Ohio, Rohrer is a provider of consumer packaging solutions. It was founded in 1973.