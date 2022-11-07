West Edge Partners buys automotive parts supplier Dakotaland Autoglass

First Capital Partners and O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank, provided financing to support the transaction

Stan Biondi has been CEO of DAG for the last 12 years

West Edge Partners has acquired Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Dakotaland Autoglass, a regional distributor and service provider to the aftermarket automotive replacement glass and paint, body & equipment industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

DAG has 12 locations across the Midwest. WEP will partner with DAG management, led by Stan Biondi who has served as CEO for the last 12 years.

“We’re excited to partner with Stan Biondi and the DAG team to support the continued success of the company,” said Cole Kirby, a partner at WEP in a statement. “DAG is well positioned to support its customers in the rapidly evolving auto glass and PBE sectors. DAG has been a leading supplier to autobody shops and glass installation businesses in the Midwest for over 40 years, and will continue to be the top distribution and service partner of choice in its region. WEP and the DAG management team look forward to investing together in the Company to pursue exciting new growth opportunities.”

First Capital Partners and O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank, provided financing to support the transaction. McGuireWoods served as legal advisor to West Edge.

