WestCap Management invests in Northway Aviation and Northway Aircraft Leasing

Westcap invested via its Connect Manitoba Growth Fund and Westcap MBO III Investment

Northway is based in St Andrews, Manitoba

Westcap is a private equity and venture capital fund manage

Westcap Management has invested in Northway Aviation and Northway Aircraft Leasing, together a St Andrews, Manitoba-based regional aviation company.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Northway provides passenger and cargo services to the communities of eastern and north-eastern Manitoba, as well as communities in western Ontario.

Westcap made the investment through two vehicles: Connect Manitoba Growth Fund and Westcap MBO III Investment.

The current ownership group will maintain a significant investment in the business.

“Westcap is excited to partner with this long-standing company and management team as they continue to fulfill and expand on the increasing needs of remote northern communities,” said Grant J Kook, Westcap’s president and CEO. “Connect Manitoba was launched exactly for this purpose – to support the growth of critical local companies while also attracting additional patient capital to the Province of Manitoba through Westcap’s series of private equity funds.”

Earlier this year, Westcap invested in Timber-Tech, a Lethbridge, Alberta-based provider of engineered truss systems and wood products.

Westcap is a private equity and venture capital fund manager with more than C$1 billion in assets under management. It is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.