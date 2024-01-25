Westcap Management makes investment in Timber-Tech

The investment was made by Westcap MBO III Investment

Westcap Management has invested in Timber-Tech, a Lethbridge, Alberta-based provider of engineered truss systems and wood products. No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

The investment was made by Westcap MBO III Investment (MBO III), the firm’s third buyout fund focused on succession and growth opportunities in Western Canada.

Founded in 1980 and led by CEO Wendy Murphy, Timber-Tech provides engineered truss systems and engineered wood products to customers throughout Western Canada. The company operates three manufacturing facilities located in Lethbridge, Calgary and Medicine Hat, Alberta, with 52,000 square feet of combined space and an employee base of 100.

Timber-Tech reports having a capacity to produce more than 44,000 board feet per day.

“Our investment in Timber-Tech meets all the qualities we look for in a Western-based manufacturing company that has had a reputation of quality and reliability for multiple decades with a leadership team that sees the growth opportunities,” said Grant J. Kook, president and CEO of Westcap Management, in a statement.

Westcap is a private equity and venture capital fund manager with more than C$1 billion in assets under management. It is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.