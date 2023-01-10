Westland Insurance acquires broker RiskTech Insurance Services

As a result of this acquisition, Westland has named Douglas H. Morrow as its new vice president, commercial – Alberta.

Westland Insurance, a Surrey, British Columbia-based property and casualty insurance brokerage, has acquired RiskTech Insurance Services, an Edmonton-based brokerage focused on large and mid-market commercial clients. No financial terms were disclosed.

“RiskTech is an extremely exciting acquisition for Westland as we continue to build upon and enhance our platform across Canada. The team brings a breadth of technical expertise to complex risks and cross-border insurance placements,” said Jamie Lyons, president & CEO of Westland, in a statement. “Douglas, Sean, Kent, and Jason are dynamic and skilled professionals who intimately understand and help mitigate the risks their clients face. We are delighted to welcome them to the Westland family.”

Westland’s acquisition deals are backed by Blackstone Credit. In December, Blackstone provided an additional $200 million commitment, bringing its aggregate investment to date to $1.4 billion

