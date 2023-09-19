Westland Insurance acquires Saskatchewan’s Insurance Matters

Insurance Matters is a residential, commercial, farm and auto insurance brokerage with operating in Saskatchewan.

Westland Insurance has acquired Insurance Matters, a residential, commercial, farm and auto insurance brokerage with operating in Saskatchewan. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Insurance Matters is a family-owned brokerage with locations in Wadena, Kelvington, Wynyard, and Invermay, Saskatchewan.

Westland is a Surrey, British Columbia-based insurance brokerage focused on the Canadian market.

Earlier this year, Westland entered into an investment partnership with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. Ontario Teachers’ made the investment through BroadStreet Partners

“This partnership presents a fantastic opportunity for Westland to extend its reach and offer our insurance solutions to even more communities in Saskatchewan,” said Jamie Lyons, president and CEO of Westland Insurance, in a statement.

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.