Westland buys Hubbard Insurance, Assurance B. Belliveau

Westland Insurance has acquired Hubbard Insurance Group and Assurance B. Belliveau Insurance, both property and casualty insurance brokerages. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Mississauga, Ontario, Hubbard is comprised of two divisions: Hubbard Insurance Brokers and Hubbard Financial Services. Assurance has its headquarters in Dieppe, New Brunswick.

Westland is a Surrey, British Columbia-based insurance brokerage focused on the Canadian market.

The acquisitions contribute to Westland’s national expansion and bring it into new areas. The company will also strengthen its focus on commercial lines and expands its talent pool with the addition of Hubbard Insurance Group’s professional team.

“We’re excited to be able to serve more communities in Eastern Canada as we welcome these best-in-class brokerages to the Westland family,” said Jamie Lyons, Westland’s president and CEO, in a statement.

Earlier this year, Westland Insurance entered into an investment partnership with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. Ontario Teachers’ made the investment through BroadStreet Partners.