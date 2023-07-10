Westland Insurance picks up Sigurdson Financial Benefit

Sigurdson is a Winnipeg-based provider of financial planning, group benefits, life and living benefits insurance.

Westland Insurance, backed by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, has acquired Sigurdson Financial Benefit, a Winnipeg-based provider of financial planning, group benefits, life and living benefits insurance, effective July 1.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

With headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia, Westland is an insurance brokerage. The company said it plans to continue investing in and growing its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

“With this top-notch brokerage joining our team, we’re able to expand our offerings and deepen our national capabilities in the group benefits space,” said Jamie Lyons, Westland’s president and CEO, in a statement. “Their expertise and focus on exceptional client service align perfectly with our vision to be Canada’s favourite broker, especially as we continue to grow in the financial broader services segment.”

Earlier this year, Westland entered into an investment partnership with Ontario Teachers’. The pension system made the investment through BroadStreet Partners.

The deal resulted in the exit of Blackstone Credit, which had provided $1.4 billion to Westland to support its acquisitions.