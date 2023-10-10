Westland Insurance snaps up David H Coons Insurance Brokers 

Established in 1966, David H. Coons offers home, auto, business and travel insurance

Westland Insurance Group has acquired David H Coons Insurance Brokers, a family-owned insurance brokerage located in Burlington, Ontario. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Established in 1966, David H. Coons offers home, auto, business and travel insurance.

Westland is a Surrey, British Columbia-based insurance brokerage focused on the Canadian market. The acquisition will expand Westland’s Ontario footprint, an area where it has grown in the past year, the company said in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming them all to the Westland family and to expanding our presence in the area to better serve our growing client base,” said Jamie Lyons, Westland’s president and CEO.

Earlier this year, Westland entered into an investment partnership with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. Ontario Teachers’ made the investment through BroadStreet Partners.

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.