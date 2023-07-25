Westland Insurance snaps up Prairie-based Andrew Agencies

Andrew Agencies is a full-service insurance and financial services company based in Virden, Manitoba.

Westland Insurance has acquired Andrew Agencies, a full-service insurance and financial services company based in Virden, Manitoba. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Established in 1913, Andrew Agencies operates 22 locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. It is well-known in the region for its insurance solutions and professionalized services across the agriculture/farm, small to medium-sized commercial, homeowner and auto business sectors.

Westland is a Surrey, British Columbia-based insurance brokerage focused on the Canadian market. The company said it plans to continue investing in and growing its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Andrew Agencies to Westland,” said Jamie Lyons, Westland’s president and CEO, in a statement. “Their culture, reputation, leadership and impressive track record of growth and innovation is highly complementary to our national expansion strategy. We’re excited to add their deep capabilities in P&C insurance, as well as life insurance and financial services, to our growing platform in Central Canada.”

Earlier this year, Westland entered into an investment partnership with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. Ontario Teachers’ made the investment through BroadStreet Partners.