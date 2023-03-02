WestView-backed Framework Solutions to acquire ONIX Life Sciences

ONIX is based in Berkshire, England

Framework Solutions, backed by WestView Capital Partners, will acquire ONIX Life Sciences, a consultancy specialising in regulatory operations services to support life sciences clients. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

“We look forward to working with Jas as we continue to expand our suite of service offerings to best serve the clinical to commercial-stage needs of life sciences clients,” said Joe Walsh, CEO of Framework.

This acquisition will help both companies to expand their global presence and strengthen service capabilities by providing a broader slate of critical services to clients, according to a release.

WestView invested in Framework in 2021 with an aim to build out end-to-end services for clinical and commercial-stage organisations across the life sciences industry, the release said.

WestView is a Boston-based growth equity firm focused on investing in middle-market companies in the life sciences services sector. The firm manages around $1.7 billion in capital across four funds.

Framework is a provider of clinical to commercial services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies with the goal of accelerating customer success. The firm is based in Danbury, Connecticut.