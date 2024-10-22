WestView invests in payment tech firm CardFlight
In addition to the transaction, Kevin Twomey, a partner at WestView, will join the CardFlight board of directors.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
In addition to the transaction, Kevin Twomey, a partner at WestView, will join the CardFlight board of directors.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination